Young people urged to consider TVET colleges for 2027

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta is encouraging young South Africans to consider technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges when applying for the 2027 academic year.

Applications for TVET colleges are currently open, with prospective students urged to submit their applications before the 30 September deadline.

Makaneta says young people should change the perception that TVET colleges are only an option for those who are unable to secure a place at university.

He says TVET colleges can provide students with practical and technical skills that are directly linked to the workplace, while also creating opportunities for entrepreneurship.

“Going to a TVET college should not be seen as a failure, or as something you do only when you cannot get into university.”

Makaneta says the focus should instead be on choosing an institution and qualification that matches a student’s career goals and interests.

He adds that TVET colleges can play an important role in addressing youth unemployment by equipping students with skills in areas such as engineering, construction, business, hospitality and information technology.

However, Makaneta says government must also invest in the sector to ensure students receive quality training.

“TVET colleges give young people practical skills that can help them to find jobs, or even start their own businesses. But government must also make sure that these colleges have proper facilities and enough equipment for students.”

His comments come as thousands of young people begin making decisions about their studies and career paths for 2027.

Prospective students are therefore being encouraged to research the programmes offered by TVET colleges, consider the skills required in the job market and submit their applications before the 30 September closing date.

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