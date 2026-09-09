Psychologist urges parents to listen as exam pressure mounts

Exam anxiety, perfectionism and fear of failure can place significant pressure on young people, particularly as Grade 12 learners prepare for their final exams.

Speaking to VOC News ahead of Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday, 10 September, clinical psychologist Thabang Tlaka says high expectations from families can leave learners feeling unable to make mistakes.

“When family always says things like, ‘we know you can do it, you’re supposed to get an A’, they put all these expectations,” Tlaka said.

He advises learners to reduce anxiety through consistent preparation, including setting a study timetable, revising regularly, working through past papers and teaching others what they have learnt.

Tlaka also urged parents and educators to look out for changes in a learner’s behaviour, including withdrawing from activities they once enjoyed, sleeping excessively, appearing depressed or making comments about giving up.

“When you see that, you want to sit your child down and ask, ‘Hey, is everything okay? Is there something I can help you with?’” he said.

As September marks Suicide Prevention Month, Tlaka says parents should focus on listening rather than lecturing, particularly when dealing with teenagers.

“If somebody’s overwhelmed, we create space and we take whatever weight is on their shoulders off,” he said, stressing the importance of connecting those struggling with appropriate support services.

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