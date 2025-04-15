More VOCFM News

WSU Shooting Sparks Outrage and Campus Safety Demands

A shooting at Walter Sisulu University’s Unitra Campus in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has left one student dead and three others injured, sparking outrage and renewed calls for improved campus safety. The incident occurred during a protest over ongoing grievances related to residence placements and university policies.

According to reports, the shooting took place when a group of students approached a staff member’s residence. In the aftermath, a staff member’s vehicle was reportedly set alight by enraged students.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta expressed deep sorrow and condemned the violence. “This tragedy is a stark reminder that South Africa continues to fail its students by not providing a safe and secure learning environment,” he said.

Makaneta called for urgent intervention from university leadership: “We urge the administration to take concrete action, including strengthening campus security protocols. We will not rest until all campuses become safe spaces where students can thrive and reach their full potential.”

The university has yet to issue a full statement, but tensions remain high as students continue to demand accountability and immediate intervention.

VOC News

Photo: X/@WalterSisuluUni

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

