World Read Aloud Day Highlights SA’s Literacy Crisis

Today is World Read Aloud Day, which emphasizes the importance of reading. In South Africa, 60% of homes lack books, and many children struggle to read for comprehension. It is essential to foster a reading culture in our communities. The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, in collaboration with Year Beyond Youth, is promoting literacy initiatives through public libraries to encourage reading.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, acknowledged the serious literacy crisis in South Africa.

“As the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports, we oversee 376 libraries across the Western Cape. We provide access to online resources and e-books for those who cannot physically visit the libraries, allowing more people to start reading.”

Furthermore, we have nearly 240 Year Beyond young people working in libraries to help promote a culture of reading. This initiative aims to give individuals access to reading material, which is vital for gaining employment. As we know, without reading and writing skills, it is challenging to secure a job and become part of the economy.”

