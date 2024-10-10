Salt River, Cape Town  10 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

World Mental Health Day

By Rachel Mohamed

Today marks World Mental Health Day, the day is dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, promoting mental well-being, and advocating for better mental health services.

This comes as matriculants are gearing up to write their final matric exams for the class of 2024.

Speaking of VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday, Prof. Salomé Human-Vogel, the associate professor in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Pretoria highlighted the stress associated with writing the final matric exams can negatively affect the mental health of today’s youth.

“I think what is important to acknowledge is that the stress of the matric exams is real and probably to be expected that children and parents will feel quite stressed at this time of the year.

Not only do we know this is an important exam that will determine their future and what they are going to do next year,” she said.

Human-Vogel further emphasized that as a society looking at the outcome and measuring the matriculant’s success based on how they perform academically in the matric exams contributes to those children and parents feeling very stressed about the situation.

“However, it is important to remember that this is one milestone in the child’s life journey but is not the end of their journey.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pexels

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app