Wits launches MIND institute to drive AI innovation in Africa

The University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has launched the Machine Intelligence and Neural Discovery (MIND) Institute to advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) research in Africa. The institute, unveiled alongside the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, focuses on AI science with the aim of establishing Africa as a key player in global AI innovation.

Professor Benjamin Rosman, Director of the MIND Institute and Professor of AI and Robotics at Wits, explained the inspiration behind the institute: “AI has been rapidly evolving globally, and Africa has been part of that movement. Many students are now training in AI, but the concern is that we’re still largely using technology and ideas from other parts of the world. Africa should not just be a consumer of technology, but a contributor to it.”

Rosman emphasized that the launch of the MIND Institute represents a significant step for Wits in consolidating its efforts to develop homegrown AI expertise. “This is us pulling together all the pieces to send a clear message: Africa is here to contribute to the global AI conversation,” he said, highlighting the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation from within the continent.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay