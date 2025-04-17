WhatsApp Scams on the Rise in SA: Experts Warn Users to Stay Alert

With over 90% of active social media users in South Africa using WhatsApp, the platform remains the most popular mobile messaging app in the country. However, its widespread use has made it an increasingly popular target for scammers.

Criminals often exploit the platform’s familiarity by using fake profiles to send deceptive messages or links that can redirect users to malicious websites or compromise their personal information.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Charl Ueckermann, CEO at AVeS Cyber Security, said the rise in WhatsApp scams is rooted in social engineering tactics that prey on people’s emotions.

“There are a lot of these scams going around, and it’s all about social engineering. Scammers often use fear tactics or impersonate people in positions of authority to manipulate victims into making rushed decisions.”

He stressed the importance of remaining calm and thinking critically when approached.

“If someone sends you something or calls you, try to make sense of it and ask questions. If it’s a scam, they usually hang up. Relax, stay calm, and don’t make harsh decisions.”

Experts advise users to avoid clicking on suspicious links, never share personal information, and report any suspicious behaviour through the app’s built-in reporting.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels