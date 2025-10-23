WhatsApp Evidence at Madlanga Commission Raises Alarm

WhatsApp chats submitted as evidence at the Madlanga Commission reveal ongoing exchanges of money between Richard Shibiri of the SAPS Organised Crime Unit and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Witness B told commission investigators they were “shocked to discover the close relationship between the two,” which included voice messages spanning from December last year to May 2025.

“We were, like, shocked to learn from one of the streams of information that the same general was also giving information on how to counter the investigation, including regarding Vusimuzi Matlala. So that made me question everything,” said Witness B.

The revelations have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation and the potential influence of senior police officials in undermining justice, highlighting the commission’s crucial role in exposing corruption and misconduct within law enforcement.

VOC News

Photo: Sourced