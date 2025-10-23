More VOCFM News

WhatsApp Evidence at Madlanga Commission Raises Alarm

WhatsApp chats submitted as evidence at the Madlanga Commission reveal ongoing exchanges of money between Richard Shibiri of the SAPS Organised Crime Unit and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Witness B told commission investigators they were “shocked to discover the close relationship between the two,” which included voice messages spanning from December last year to May 2025.

“We were, like, shocked to learn from one of the streams of information that the same general was also giving information on how to counter the investigation, including regarding Vusimuzi Matlala. So that made me question everything,” said Witness B.

The revelations have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation and the potential influence of senior police officials in undermining justice, highlighting the commission’s crucial role in exposing corruption and misconduct within law enforcement.

VOC News

Photo: Sourced

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app