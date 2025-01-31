Western Cape unveils new plan for Tafelberg site amid legal battle

The Western Cape government has proposed redeveloping the contested Tafelberg site in Sea Point, splitting it for government services and affordable housing. The site has been at the center of a legal battle between housing activists and the provincial government, with the case set for the Constitutional Court. Activists are demanding meaningful public engagement. Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said redevelopment aligns with service delivery needs. The Western Cape High Court previously overturned the site’s sale, but the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled it lawful.

The spokesperson for the Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Melt Botes, stated that in line with the Government’s Immovable Asset Management Act (Giama), the provincial department of Social Development has formally requested the Tafelberg site, specifically the portion formally used as a school, not to be considered for disposal until its possible use for the delivery of a range of social services required in the area can be fully assessed.

“This now makes the property no longer surplus to government requirements. In addition, given the need for affordable housing in the area, the provincial Department of Infrastructure remains committed to completing its investigations into possible future uses of the site. This includes the viability of affordable housing on a portion of this erf.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay