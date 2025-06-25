Western Cape to process applications for metered and e-hailing taxi operating licences

The Western Cape Government’s Provincial Regulatory Entity has opened the application process for operating licenses for metered and e-hailing taxi services in Cape Town.

According to Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie, the move follows confirmation from the City of Cape Town — in its role as the planning authority — that there is a need for additional operators in the metro.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Vangate Shared Services Centre in Bridgetown, Athlone, from Monday to Thursday.

“Metered and e-hailing taxi services are essential to the metropolitan transport network, connecting thousands of residents to jobs, education, and economic opportunities. This application window provides a critical chance for operators to renew or apply for licenses, ensuring that services remain legal and safe,” Allie stated.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied