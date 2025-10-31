Western Cape rolls out Smart Truck policy for safer, heavier loads

The Western Cape government has implemented a performance-based standards policy, which allows eligible heavy vehicles to carry larger payloads while improving safety and reducing road wear. Applications will be accepted online beginning November 1.

According to Isaac Sileku, the Western Cape’s MEC for Mobility, the new policy replaces rigid size and weight limits with an emphasis on vehicle performance metrics.

“This initiative is central to the Western Cape Government’s commitment to modernizing the economy and creating jobs. By supporting high-performing smart trucks under the PBS framework, we provide businesses with a competitive advantage and clear pathways to operate safely and sustainably while actively preserving our vital role in infrastructure for the long term,” said Sileku.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels