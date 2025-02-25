Western Cape Records 7.9% drop-in murder rate for Q3 of 2024/2025

The Western Cape has recorded a notable decrease in its murder rate for the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year, with 103 fewer cases reported a 7.9% drop compared to the same period last year. However, for the families of the 1,198 people murdered during this period, the statistics offer little comfort, as many of these killings remain linked to illegal firearms.

Despite the decrease, serious reforms are needed to curb the relentless surge of firearm-related violence. Criminal syndicates and gangs continue to have access to an alarming number of illegal firearms and ammunition. “It cannot be that this number of firearms and ammunition are making it onto the streets without a trace,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Smith has reiterated calls for the SAPS Provincial Commissioner and National Minister to launch targeted investigations into the illicit firearm trade. He also raised concerns about delays in ballistic testing, which have resulted in cases being thrown out of court.

While areas like Nyanga, Mfuleni, Gugulethu, and Khayelitsha saw a decline in murder rates, other areas, including Kleinvlei, Delft, and Elsies River, recorded increases. Smith has urged SAPS to strengthen information-sharing partnerships with City law enforcement, ensuring a more coordinated response to crime in affected communities.

Neighbourhood Watches have also been commended for their continued efforts in crime prevention.

Other notable crime decreases include attempted murder (down 12.5%), sexual offences (down 4.6%), common robbery (down 7.1%), and carjackings (down 14.0%).

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm