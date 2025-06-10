Western Cape Pushes for Policing Powers Amid Rising Crime

Amid escalating violent crime, the Western Cape’s Safety and Security Portfolio Committee has adopted a motion calling for the devolution of key policing powers from national to local government. The proposal aims to boost the province’s ability to combat serious crimes such as gang violence, drug trafficking, extortion, and firearm-related offences, while also improving access to crime intelligence and forensic services.

The call comes amid declining public confidence in the South African Police Service (SAPS), driven by concerns around centralised governance, political interference, and a lack of accountability. A recent VOC News poll revealed mixed public sentiment: 34% supported the devolution of powers, 16% opposed it, and 43% were undecided.

Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, clarified that the goal is not to replace national policing structures but to complement them. “It should not be seen as one or the other, but one with the other. The devolution of powers should serve as a force multiplier,” he explained.

Cameron also pointed to capacity issues within SAPS. “Even with the right political will and systems in place, we physically do not have the resources to deliver on all the policing demands,” he added.

However, the African National Congress (ANC) has voiced firm opposition. ANC community safety spokesperson Benson Ngqentsu cautioned that decentralising police powers could result in fragmentation and inefficiency.

“Our position aligns with the ANC’s resolution to ensure oversight of the police under a central national commissioner,” said Ngqentsu. He referenced the August 2023 memorandum of cooperation between the national police ministry, the provincial government, and the City of Cape Town as a framework for improved coordination. “You cannot have an effective police force if it is disintegrated and too decentralised,” he said.

While the debate continues, both sides agree on one thing: urgent action is needed to enhance safety in the province. The proposed shift could signal a new chapter in South Africa’s approach to crime prevention.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm