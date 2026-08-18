Western Cape Police Commissioner Vows Zero Tolerance for Police Corruption

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi says he is taking a zero-tolerance approach towards police officers who accept bribes or abuse their positions.

This comes after a police officer was arrested at Mitchells Plain SAPS on Sunday for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into the station’s holding cells.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the officer allegedly accepted cash in exchange for taking dagga and tobacco into the cells.

“The police officer was caught in the act and was arrested following a sting operation. The cash was found in his possession and the contraband was confiscated in the cells,” Twigg said.

The officer is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 18 August, on a charge of corruption.

The arrest comes as Dyantyi begins his tenure as Western Cape police commissioner, with a stated focus on accountability and tackling misconduct within the police service.

Photo: SAPS/Online