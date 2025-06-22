More VOCFM News

Western Cape Police clamp down on suspects during crime prevention initiatives

The Western Cape police are actively working to combat gang violence and remove firearms from criminals who threaten society. The South African Police Service (SAPS) launched crime prevention operations in high-crime areas on Sunday, June 15, 2025, resulting in numerous arrests for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. SAPS Spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated that the recovery of these weapons is the result of proactive measures, including patrols, targeted operations, and searches.

During these operations, police confiscated 24 firearms along with a total of 371 rounds of ammunition. This included an AK-47 assault rifle and a shotgun. Additionally, SAPS detectives arrested 67 suspects who were wanted for murder and attempted murder during tracing operations. The initiative to prevent crime will continue as the police crackdown on individuals threatening the safety and security of our communities.

Furthermore, the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, has praised the efforts of officers who seized these firearms and ammunition.

“The firearms are the weapon of choice for many criminals committing offenses. The police will maintain their momentum and remain committed to creating a safe and secure environment for everyone in the Western Cape,” he stated.

