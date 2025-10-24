Western Cape Launches First Taxi Leadership Training Programme

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku has launched the Mini-bus Taxi Executive Leadership Program at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

The six-month initiative aims to develop ethical, innovative, and future-ready taxi industry leaders by combining academic learning with community projects. The program emphasizes self-leadership, collaboration, and innovation, preparing participants to transform the sector, enhance professionalism, secure livelihoods, and improve commuter safety across the province.

“The taxi industry must not be left behind. This sector is not just about moving people; it is about moving our economy forward. Transformation is no longer optional; it is essential for the survival and growth of this sector. It must go beyond; it is about re-engineering how this sector operates, ensuring peace becomes permanent and livelihoods are secured, and commuters are protected,” said Sileku.

VOC News

Photo: Santaco Western Cape/Facebook