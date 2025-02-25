Western Cape Judge Faces Tribunal for Gross Misconduct

By Rachel Mohamed

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal will begin hearings on Monday ( 24 February 2025) regarding allegations of gross misconduct against Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker. Ten judges and the Cape Bar Council filed complaints questioning his integrity. If found guilty, Judge Parker could face impeachment. This situation arises nearly five years after his suspension, marking a constitutional first for South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher at Judges Matter, stated, “There are two complaints against him: one from the ten fellow judges and another from the Cape Bar Council, both relating to dishonesty.”

“In the first complaint by the ten judges, they allege that Judge Parker provided two contradictory versions of the same event. He claimed that former judge John Hlophe assaulted him in his chambers at the Western Cape High Court in February 2019. However, a year later, in February 2020, he stated that he did not have a recollection of those events.”

