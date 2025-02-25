More VOCFM News

Western Cape Judge Faces Tribunal for Gross Misconduct

By Rachel Mohamed

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal will begin hearings on Monday ( 24 February 2025) regarding allegations of gross misconduct against Western Cape Judge Mushtak Parker. Ten judges and the Cape Bar Council filed complaints questioning his integrity.  If found guilty, Judge Parker could face impeachment. This situation arises nearly five years after his suspension, marking a constitutional first for South Africa.

 

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher at Judges Matter, stated, “There are two complaints against him: one from the ten fellow judges and another from the Cape Bar Council, both relating to dishonesty.”

 

“In the first complaint by the ten judges, they allege that Judge Parker provided two contradictory versions of the same event. He claimed that former judge John Hlophe assaulted him in his chambers at the Western Cape High Court in February 2019. However, a year later, in February 2020, he stated that he did not have a recollection of those events.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app