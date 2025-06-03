Western Cape High Court rules against Dr John Hlophe’s appointment

By Rachel Mohamed

The Western Cape High Court has overturned the National Assembly’s decision to endorse former Judge President John Hlophe—now Deputy President of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party—for a position on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). The court ruled that Hlophe is unsuitable for the role due to his previous impeachment by the commission.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Mbekezeli Benjamin, a researcher at Judges Matter, noted that the MK Party or Dr. Hlophe may choose to appeal the decision.

“I suspect that because this case involves constitutional law, it may ultimately reach the Constitutional Court. This is not the end of the matter. In this respect, it is unprecedented,” he said.

“The court’s judgment provides valuable guidance on how Parliament should fulfill its designated role. In many ways, this case was necessary to clarify the Constitution’s meaning and the various roles and responsibilities of Parliament in relation to the Judicial Service Commission.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo:@ApostleDeza/ X