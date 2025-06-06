More VOCFM News

Western Cape farmers urged to remain alert following foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

By Rachel Mohamed

The Western Cape Agriculture Department is advising livestock farmers to stay vigilant and exercise caution in light of recent foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks reported in Newcastle and Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, which have also spread to Mpumalanga and Gauteng through auctions.

Mary James, the department’s spokesperson, emphasized the importance of purchasing animals only from trusted sources and, where feasible, avoiding livestock from areas affected by the outbreaks.

Symptoms of FMD include lameness, sores around the hooves, and lesions in the mouth, which can lead to difficulty eating. Farmers are urged to report any suspected cases of FMD immediately to their local state veterinarian. Contact information can be found on the veterinary services program page at elsenberg.com.

