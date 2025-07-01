More VOCFM News

Western Cape Dam Levels Rise After Recent Rainfall

Local government has confirmed that Western Cape dam levels have increased by 10% following recent rainfall, offering much-needed relief to the region.

The increase follows two cold fronts that affected parts of the province last month, bringing heavy rainfall.

Department spokesperson Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said, “This week’s hydrological report showed that the Cape Town water supply system is up by about 10% from 64.65% to 73.11%.”

“This marks a significant improvement compared to the same period last year. This time last year, the yield was about 68.06%. This increase is an improvement compared to the past four weeks, during which the dam levels rose by approximately 2% per week,” stated Bila-Mupariwa.

