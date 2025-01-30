Western Cape celebrates matric excellence amid education challenges

The Western Cape Education Department hosted its annual National Senior Certificate (NSC) awards on Thursday, January 30, 2025, honouring students who achieved outstanding results in the 2024 Matric exams.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier acknowledged the immense challenges the department faced, stating, “We are a department operating under tremendous pressure. This past year has been one of the toughest. We’ve had to make difficult budgetary choices, which have been hard on schools and principals, many of whom are here today.”

Despite these challenges, Maynier commended the matric class for their record-breaking achievements. “They have done something special—setting new records for the NSC exams in our province. The Western Cape has achieved its highest-ever matric pass rate at 86.6% and the highest Bachelor’s pass rate at 47.8%. We also have the top Mathematics and Physical Science pass rates in the country, along with the highest Grade 10 to 12 retention rate.”

Students comment on the awards

Christoffel Petrus Lombard, a recipient of the Special Ministerial Award at the Western Cape NSC 2024 Awards, achieved six distinctions despite living with a degenerative disease that requires him to use a wheelchair. Reflecting on his motivation, he shared, “Every day, I enjoy playing computer games, so I motivated myself to finish my work first, allowing me time to play later.”

Meanwhile, Yonwaba Kholisile from Manzomthombo Secondary School, one of the top 40 achievers in the Western Cape, shared his thoughts on receiving the award: “It feels really good to be acknowledged for my hard work during my final year of high school. It was a tough journey, but I’m glad I made it here. This recognition has motivated me to do even better when I get to university.”

Systemic Test Results Indicate Positive Learning Recovery

In addition to the matric results, the Western Cape Education Department highlighted progress in its 2024 systemic test results, which assess learning recovery post-COVID-19. Pass rates for Grade 9 Mathematics and Grade 3 Language have now surpassed 2019 levels, with steady improvements across other grades.

Maynier emphasized that the Western Cape remains a leader in educational assessment. “We conduct annual internationally benchmarked tests, ensuring we stay at the forefront of tracking learner progress.”

Education expert Mary Metcalf praised the province’s efforts, stating, “We are definitely making gains, and the Western Cape benefits from conducting annual province-wide assessments. Their performance nationally is very strong.”

However, Metcalf noted that international benchmarking alone isn’t responsible for the improvements. “These assessments provide a reference point, confirming what the provincial tests already indicate. The real reason for this progress lies in improved teaching and learning. In provinces and schools where performance is lower, teaching quality and learning conditions remain significant challenges.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm