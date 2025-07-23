West Bank journalist: “Killing children in Gaza and the West Bank has become a norm”

Early reports indicate that Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank. According to local Palestinian sources, 13-year-old Amr Ali Qabha was struck by live ammunition on a street in Yabad, south of Jenin.

It is alleged that Israeli forces obstructed paramedics from reaching the boy, ultimately leaving him to die at the scene. The incident comes amid escalating Israeli aggression by both occupation forces and settlers, aimed at confiscating more land.

Speaking to VOC News, West Bank-based journalist Osama Nazzal stated that such actions are not uncommon, noting that this is neither the first nor the last crime committed against Palestinian children.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latets details on this issue.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in New York City in solidarity with Gaza/illustrative]