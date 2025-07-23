More VOCFM News

West Bank journalist: “Killing children in Gaza and the West Bank has become a norm”

Early reports indicate that Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank. According to local Palestinian sources, 13-year-old Amr Ali Qabha was struck by live ammunition on a street in Yabad, south of Jenin.

It is alleged that Israeli forces obstructed paramedics from reaching the boy, ultimately leaving him to die at the scene. The incident comes amid escalating Israeli aggression by both occupation forces and settlers, aimed at confiscating more land.

Speaking to VOC News, West Bank-based journalist Osama Nazzal stated that such actions are not uncommon, noting that this is neither the first nor the last crime committed against Palestinian children.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latets details on this issue. 

 

Photo: QudsNen/X [Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in New York City in solidarity with Gaza/illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app