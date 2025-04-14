WCED Urges Parents to Submit 2026 Grade 8 Applications as Over 25,000 Learners Still Unregistered

With the deadline for 2026 school admissions fast approaching, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised the alarm over tens of thousands of Grade 7 learners who have yet to be registered for Grade 8 placement.

Parents have until Tuesday, 15 April 2025, to apply for admission to Grade R, 1, or 8 for the 2026 academic year.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the department is particularly concerned about current Grade 7 pupils who risk missing out due to late applications.

“As of the end of last week, the number of Grade 7 learners with no applications filed stood at over 25,000,” said Maynier.

“We have already received applications for 132,226 learners, and we thank those parents who have ensured their children will be placed.”

However, education experts have warned that admissions challenges go beyond individual responsibility.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Education Activist Hendrick Makaneta pointed to systemic issues contributing to ongoing placement crises in the province.

“The issue of placement is a serious cause for concern, not only because some parents miss deadlines, but also because the system is unable to absorb all learners,” said Makaneta.

“This is worsened by the continuous influx of families into the province each year. The government must address these long-standing challenges urgently.”

He further noted that overcrowding and teacher shortages remain major barriers to quality education.

“The biggest challenge is the insufficient number of schools and the poor learner-teacher ratio. This puts immense pressure on the system and affects learner outcomes.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels