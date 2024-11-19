WCED highlights existing school food safety measures, following DBE circular release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) will issue a circular to provincial education departments and schools, detailing protocols for preventing and managing foodborne illnesses. This initiative aims to safeguard student’s health by providing clear guidelines on mitigating food-related health risks in educational settings.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed, “We received a circular from the DBE yesterday. However, it does not introduce new health and safety measures for schools. These protocols are already in place within the Western Cape, particularly for tuckshops and feeding schemes. For example, all food providers must have a certificate of compliance from local health authorities.”

Hammond added that rigorous monitoring is conducted through the National School Nutrition Program, ensuring food safety from farm to plate. “The circular reinforces the need for compliance, including proper training for food handlers in health and safety procedures, safe storage, food preparation, disposal, and regular checks of expiry dates,” she explained.

Hammond emphasized that the Western Cape has robust measures to ensure food safety in schools.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay