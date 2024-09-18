Salt River, Cape Town  18 September 2024

WCED faces pressure as parents await Grade R 2025 learner placements

By Ragheema Mclean

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has begun placing learners for the 2025 academic year, but many parents are voicing frustration over delays, particularly regarding Grade R placements.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that school placements Grade R are currently underway.

She explained that Grade 1 and Grade 8 applications, which were submitted in March and April, have been under review for several months, with district offices set to take over the placement process in the fourth term.

“We’ve been going through the process of placements since then, and the district will be taking over this process in the fourth term,” said Hammond.

More recently, the department processed Grade R applications, and parents began receiving placement results this week.

“Parents whose kids are yet to be placed are panicking, it is important to note that there will be a lot of movement within the system over the next few days so places will be freed up,” Hammond noted.

She urged parents who have yet to receive placement confirmation to contact their school’s governing body (SGB) to be placed on a waiting list, adding that more updates will follow in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, she said that the recent signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, which makes Grade R compulsory, has added to the challenges.

“Grade R has become compulsory, and it’s a big concern if we don’t have the funds to implement it,” she said.

Hammond added that the department is still awaiting clarification from the national government on whether compulsory Grade R will be fully rolled out in 2025 or phased in gradually.

“If it does take effect by the start of next year, we do not have the funds for it, and it’s going to put us under a lot of pressure.”

VOC NEWS 

Photo: Pexels

Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

