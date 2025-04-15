More VOCFM News

WCED appeals to parents to apply for the 2026 academic year before midnight

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised concerns over the high number of Grade 7 learners who have not yet applied for placement in the 2026 academic year, as the deadline for on-time admissions for Grades R, 1, and 8 rapidly approaches.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond urged parents to submit their applications before the deadline at midnight on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, to avoid disappointment.

“We encourage any parent who hasn’t applied yet to do so immediately—either online or in person at their nearest education district office. By the end of last week, over 25,000 Grade 7 learners had not yet applied. We urge parents to take this important step now, which will also assist us in planning more effectively,” Hammond said.

The WCED continues to appeal to all parents and guardians to act promptly and ensure their children are considered for placement in the new school year.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

