Voice of the Cape Radio Celebrates 30 Years by Honouring Its Legacy

This Ramadan, The Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) will embark on a nostalgic journey to celebrate its 30th anniversary, paying tribute to its rich broadcasting legacy. As South Africa’s first Muslim radio station, with its broadcasting license held by the Muslim Broadcasting Corporation, VOC has remained a beacon of community-driven excellence since its inception in 1995. In honour of this milestone, the station has invited presenters who were part of its very first Ramadan broadcast to revisit the airwaves, bringing history to life for a new generation of listeners.

One such focal point of this celebratory month is none other than Mehboob Bawa, the first person to host VOC’s Taraweeh broadcast three decades ago. A seasoned broadcaster with a wealth of experience, Bawa originally joined VOC during its special Ramadan license period in 1995. When the station secured its permanent license, he continued to serve as a senior presenter and operations manager for three years. Having trained at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in 1989 as a professional TV and radio presenter, his expertise played a pivotal role in setting the station’s standards for show production, imaging, and presenter training.

Reflecting on his time at VOC, Bawa shared, “One of my most cherished memories of the time spent at VOC 30 years ago is presenting the Taraweeh programs from various mosques during the month of Ramadaan. While it was challenging, I found it extremely spiritually uplifting and beneficial to the soul.”

VOC’s Station Manager Goolam Fakier has been instrumental in bringing Bawa back to the airwaves, recognizing his historic role in VOC’s Ramadan broadcasts.

“When I considered introducing something special for our 30th anniversary, Mehboob immediately came to mind. He was the first voice for Taraweeh in 1995. Initially, I invited him to voice our station IDs, but he was eager to do more and suggested reviving the Taraweeh broadcasts. I was delighted to accept. Having Mehboob on board as we celebrate 30 years of community broadcasting excellence is truly special.”

Bawa’s return has brought a renewed sense of nostalgia and reverence to VOC’s Ramadan programming, bridging the past with the present. His legacy in South African broadcasting extends beyond VOC, as he has also built a distinguished career in television, film, and voice work. His voice remains instantly recognizable, not only to the VOC audience but also to many South Africans who have heard him narrate documentaries, act in local productions, or feature in commercial voice-overs.

As Voice of the Cape commemorates this significant milestone, it not only celebrates three decades of broadcasting but also reaffirms its commitment to preserving and honouring its rich legacy. By bringing back familiar voices and cherished memories, VOC ensures that its pioneering journey in Muslim community radio continues to inspire generations to come.

VOC