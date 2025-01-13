VOC Stationery Drive

By Rachel Mohamed

As parents and students prepare for the 2025 academic year, VOC has launched its annual stationery drive. This initiative aims to provide stationery items to 900 learners at Strand Moslem Primary School on the first day of school.

The South African Zakah Fund (SANZAF) has partnered with the radio station to ensure the success of this drive. During VOC’s Breakfast Show, Shafiek Barendse, Regional Manager for SANZAF Western Cape, shared insights about the collaboration.

“The stationery drive started early in December,” said Barendse. He also highlighted a generous donor who contributed both stationery items and cash to support the initiative.

“We can make a difference in the lives of some children, especially those going back to school on Wednesday,” Barendse stated.

“This time of year is particularly challenging for struggling parents trying to get stationery for their children before the start of the school week. The issue arises when children attend school without the necessary supplies while other students do have them, making it difficult for those without.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay