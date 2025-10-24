More VOCFM News

VOC News examines policies in multiple countries that impose bans or restrictions on the hijab

Several countries have reinforced policies around the banning or restrictions of hijabs in public spaces. France has been known for banning full-face veiling in 2011, while a government college in Karnataka barred Muslim students from entering the campus wearing hijabs in January 2022.  These restrictions have also extended to Portugal –  a bill to ban face veils was recently approved, used for “gender or religious motives” in most public spaces – the move was proposed by the far-right Chega party and targets burqas and niqabs worn by Muslim women.
VOC News was informed of a bill approved by the French parliament that proposes fines for wearing face veils in public, ranging from 200 to 4,000 euros (234 to 4,670 US dollars). Additionally, compelling an individual to wear a face veil would be punishable by prison sentences of up to three years.
Gabriel Reis, a Portuguese  activist and student, stated that the ban is largely disconnected from the experiences of Muslim communities in southern Portugal. He also referenced the local Imam, who argued that the legislation constitutes a covert attack on immigrants in the country.

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

