VOC launches Annual Ramadan Pledge Line

By Rachel Mohamed

Voice of the Cape (VOC) is urging the local community to contribute generously towards the station’s upkeep, ensuring its continued operation. Donations will help cover essential costs, including equipment, salaries, and daily studio expenses.

VOC launched its mini pledge line during Ramadan AM on Friday, 21 March, ahead of the main pledge drive on Friday, 28 March, after the Taraweeg program.

Speaking on Ramadan AM, former VOC volunteer Saawmiet Moos reflected on the station’s early struggles since its opening in 1995. He emphasized the station’s deep community impact and why supporting it is a meaningful investment.

“I was there when the sheriff arrived to collect assets. When the phones didn’t work, mosques were asked to contribute,” he recalled. “An investment means there’s a return. The return here is the Athaan reaching every home, people getting employed, and community initiatives like Bucket of Joy, Ahlan Wasahlan, and feeding schemes benefiting the needy, including prisoners and the elderly.”

Moos stressed the high costs of broadcasting, with a single studio kit ranging from R1 million to R5 million, alongside the ongoing need for skilled creatives.

“Every day, journalists deliver news bulletins while you sleep or are on holiday. Broadcasting isn’t just about equipment—it’s about content. Athaan, khutbahs, and fatwas must be recorded and shared. Even the annual moon sighting, if done properly, can cost up to R250,000,” he said.

He highlighted the unseen efforts behind VOC’s programming. “It’s not just about funding the station—it’s about securing permits, licenses, and legal requirements to ensure these broadcasts continue.”

Community support remains essential for VOC’s mission to serve, educate, and uplift.



VOC News

Photo: Supplied