VOC General Manager Embarks on 770km Run to Support Gaza

VOC General Manager Abdul Aleem Gamza is taking on an extraordinary challenge a 770-kilometer run to raise support for Gaza, in partnership with local non-profit Empowering Eats. The initiative, now in its third year, aims to create awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis while raising funds for those in need.

Speaking to VOC News alongside Riaaz Davids from Empowering Eats, Gamza explained the motivation behind the run. “This is to create awareness and keep it top of mind. We go into a period when people become mindless, they forget what’s happening on the ground. When the run started in 2023, it was just after October 7, but before that there were already 75 years of occupation and displacement,” he said.

Gamza said the distance has increased each year from 750 kilometres (km) in 2023 to 760 km in 2024, and now 770 km in 2025. “Alhamdulillah, we managed to achieve that, and this year we go further, inshallah. But it’s not about me, it’s about raising awareness for our brothers and sisters in Gaza, where aid is limited and children are dying daily. Mainstream media often remains silent, and we must not forget them during the festive season.”

He also highlighted the local impact of the initiative. “Having worked in the humanitarian sector, I know that while we enjoy festivities, there are people nearby who don’t even have basic necessities. This year, Empowering Eats is on board. They are doing phenomenal work, and we aim to reach more people, amplify support, and involve more communities.”

The run kicks off on 1 November with a 21-kilometer run, followed by daily runs. He is also encouraging local running clubs and sports organizations to participate. Participants are invited to contribute R1,000 per km, either individually or collectively, with families and clubs pooling donations. “Whatever sporting code or organization you belong to, it’s important to contribute. The original run for Gaza continues, and this will be the third year,” he said.

Commenting on the partnership, Riaaz Davids said, “When Abdul Aleem approached us, I immediately said yes, even though I wasn’t sure about the logistics. The common ground between us is that we both want to help people; we want to serve humanity. You don’t need to belong to a specific race or colour to feed others. Being part of something bigger gives us hope that we can reach across borders, help more people, and involve more people in this project. I already have ideas for next year.”

The initiative demonstrates how local action can support global causes, combining awareness, community involvement, and fundraising to help those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Gamza’s run is not just a physical challenge, it is a call to action for compassion, solidarity, and collective responsibility.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photos: Supplied