Violence raging in the eastern DRC kills more than 7000 people

By Kouthar Sambo

Violence raging in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has killed more than 7000 people, according to Al Jazeera, many of them civilians, since last month.

DRC Prime Minister Prime Minister Judith Suminwa told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva that the security situation in eastern DRC has reached an alarming level as the Rwanda-backed M23 oppositional forces take over large areas of land, which is mineral-rich in eastern DRC.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Luchulumanco Mawisa, an independent political Analyst, said the issue is a humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed.

“The United Nations (UN) Security Council had come to conclude that there should be a unanimous adoption of the resolution, calling for immediate ceasefires and calling out the Rwandan Defence Force to stop the support of M3 oppositional forces,” stated Mawisa.

Kouthar Sambo

