UWC academics leading the charge against aggressive milk formula promotion

By Rachel Mohamed

Academics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) are calling on South African health professional associations to end sponsorship agreements with commercial milk formula (CMF) manufacturers. Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have issued clear guidance urging healthcare institutions and professional associations to reject sponsorships from the CMF industry.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, former chairperson of the South African Medical Association, stressed the importance of breastfeeding from an early age, noting that formula milk cannot replace the benefits of breast milk. She criticized the aggressive marketing tactics used by formula manufacturers, saying they often mislead mothers into believing that formula is superior to breast milk.

“There is nothing wrong with formula milk, but it undermines breastfeeding. Because of this aggressive marketing, many mothers believe it is better than breast milk—even though it lacks the antibodies and enzymes found in breast milk,” Coetzee said.

She also outlined the health risks associated with formula feeding, including an increased likelihood of conditions such as diarrhea, respiratory infections like asthma, obesity, and chronic illnesses later in life.

“Breast milk protects babies from infections, supports gut health development, and adapts to the baby’s needs,” she added.

Photo: Pixabay