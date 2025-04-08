US tariffs throw markets and diplomacy to the wind

By Daanyaal Matthews

The global tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump have triggered swift reactions from world leaders—some responding with their own tariffs, while others have sought negotiations to improve their trade standing with the United States.

The European Union has renewed its calls for dialogue with Washington, advocating for de-escalation. In contrast, countries like China have responded with reciprocal tariffs, fueling an escalating global economic tit-for-tat.

Dialogue and diplomacy, however, have not been the hallmark of President Trump’s approach. He has remained firm in his economic stance, urging world leaders to reduce their tariffs if they want to return to what he considers “fair” trade relations.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, international relations expert Dr. Oscar van Heerden said the U.S.’s aggressive trade posture may pressure smaller economies but is unlikely to intimidate major global players.

“There are small economies—ours included—that will bear the brunt of these tariffs. But larger players like China, India, Russia, and Indonesia have the economic muscle to push back and simply say, ‘We’re not playing this game,’” Van Heerden explained.

While President Trump has justified his tariffs by citing trade imbalances and unfair practices by other nations, Van Heerden warned that the U.S. is veering into dangerous territory by politicizing and weaponizing global trade.

“Trump and his administration seem to believe the world is against them—they’re seeing enemies where there are none. The truth is, rational actors will now begin seeking alternatives. The U.S. has chosen to weaponize trade and the dollar, and that has global consequences,” he argued.