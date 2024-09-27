US state Missouri executes Marcellus Williams despite calls for clemency and racial bias concerns

By Ragheema Mclean

The US state of Missouri has executed 55-year-old Marcellus Williams, a Black man and devout Muslim, despite widespread objections from prosecutors and the victim’s family, who had agreed to a life sentence.

Williams was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday at a prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Williams, who served as an Imam for Muslim inmates at the Potosi Correctional Center, was convicted of the 1998 murder of Felicia Gayle, a former news reporter.

However, his conviction had been called into question by prosecutors and his legal team due to concerns about the evidence used to convict him.

DNA testing did not link him to the crime scene, leading to growing appeals for clemency and a re-evaluation of his case.

Despite these concerns, Missouri Governor Mike Parson denied clemency, leading to widespread outrage.

Williams’ legal team, along with advocacy groups, argued that his execution highlighted the racial biases that persist in the U.S. judicial system, particularly against African Americans and other minority communities.

Meanwhile, Williams’ faith became a central part of his identity during his time in prison, according to his legal representatives. Known as “Khaliifah,” which means leader in Arabic, Williams acted as the spiritual guide for many Muslim inmates.

His final statement, made on 21 September, was: “All praise be to Allah in every situation!”

Speaking to VOC’s PM Drive show, Faisel Suleman, representing the South African Muslim Network (SAMNET), said the execution reflects the deep-rooted systemic bias within the American judiciary.

“It speaks to the state of mind of Americans and their judiciary. Judges and juries are not immune to what goes on in society; they are influenced by the same biases as everyone else, both subtly and subconsciously. It was evident in this case and so many others,” said Suleman. He added, “Whether it’s the government, the police, or the judiciary, the mindset is the same.”

Williams’ case has drawn attention to the continuing debate surrounding the death penalty in the United States, particularly for those whose convictions may have been tainted by racial prejudice.

Advocates continue to call for reforms to the U.S. justice system to address the inequities that disproportionately affect African Americans, Latinos, and other marginalized communities.

Listen to the full interview below:

