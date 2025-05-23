More VOCFM News

US President Donald Trump reiterates his claim that a “genocide” is being committed against the Afrikaner people in South Africa

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the South African delegation’s visit to the White House in Washington on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterated his claim—made in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa—that a “genocide” is being committed against the Afrikaner people in South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, international relations analyst Dr. Oscar van Heerden said the White House, the most powerful office in the world, was reduced to a spectacle filled with “cheap, parlour tricks.”

“Trump was acting like a child — he tried to bait Ramaphosa and the South African delegation, but we did not take the bait. We remained calm and composed, as opposed to someone throwing wild accusations,” remarked van Heerden.

*Listen to the full interview here

Photo: PresidencyZA/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

