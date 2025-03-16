Upcoming: Israeli Apartheid Week will be held from 21-30 March

By Kouthar Sambo

Ahead of Israeli Apartheid Week held from 21-30 March 2025, Conscious Consumers for Palestine, a boycott group that provides locally available alternatives, aims to raise awareness about ethical consumer choices and the impact of economic activism.

“We aim to raise awareness about how the Israeli government oppresses Palestinians through an Apartheid approach,” said a member of Conscious Consumers for Palestine, Koebraa Peters, during an interview on VOC’s Sunday Live show.

“And so we aim to reach more hearts to join us and raise awareness around consumer resistance and educating consumers about Zionist-linked companies,” she added.

Photo: VOCfm