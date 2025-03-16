More VOCFM News

Upcoming: Israeli Apartheid Week will be held from 21-30 March

By Kouthar Sambo

Ahead of Israeli Apartheid Week held from 21-30 March 2025, Conscious Consumers for Palestine, a boycott group that provides locally available alternatives, aims to raise awareness about ethical consumer choices and the impact of economic activism.

“We aim to raise awareness about how the Israeli government oppresses Palestinians through an Apartheid approach,” said a member of Conscious Consumers for Palestine, Koebraa Peters, during an interview on VOC’s Sunday Live show.

“And so we aim to reach more hearts to join us and raise awareness around consumer resistance and educating consumers about Zionist-linked companies,” she added.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app