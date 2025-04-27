UNRWA warns of disease outbreaks due to waste accumulation in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Saturday of the growing risk of disease outbreaks in Gaza as a result of massive waste accumulation, Anadolu reports.

“The war in Gaza is leading to a significant accumulation of waste, which contributes to the spread of disease,” UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency said it “continues to provide solid waste collection and transfer services wherever possible.”

UNRWA teams have also “cleaned 150 manholes, serving over 23,000 displaced people.”

The waste crisis has been exacerbated by Israel’s blockade, which has prevented municipal crews from reaching main dumping sites, often located in Gaza’s eastern outskirts, and by the near-total shutdown of services following the closure of crossings and the ban on the entry of aid and fuel into the territory.

The UN organization renewed its call for Israel to immediately lift its blockade on Gaza and to resume a ceasefire.

Since March 2, Israel has kept Gaza’s crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid, deepening the humanitarian catastrophe, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Israel has killed more than 51,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The army resumed its assault on the enclave on March 18, abandoning a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo: [BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images]