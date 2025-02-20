University of Cape Town’s response to protest action

By Rachel Mohamed

Protests have erupted at the University of Cape Town (UCT) as frustrated students voice their concerns over issues related to financial exclusion, student debt, and accommodation. These grievances have disrupted lectures during the first week of the semester.

In response to the ongoing protests, the university’s executive team has urged students not to interfere with university activities. While they acknowledged existing support measures for students, concerns were expressed about the impact of “blanket” concessions, which have led to financial difficulties for the institution as students default on their loan repayment agreements, according to Professor Mosa Moshabela, the Vice-Chancellor.

During an update on the situation, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola stated, “The issues are broadly around historic student debt and accommodation. In the past three days, student activities and protests occurred, but this morning, activities were limited; only one or two classes were disrupted, and there were no blockages at the entrances of both upper campuses.”

Moholola also expressed optimism, stating, “We seem to be seeing signs that things are getting better. The executives have continued engaging with the Student Representative Council (SRC), and just this morning, there was a letter of engagement where the executive and the SRC agreed on a proposal to address the feedback and ensure that academically and financially eligible students receive assistance as much as possible. We must acknowledge that the university operates with limited financial resources, but we are committed to finding ways to help financially vulnerable students.”

Moholola noted a significant development regarding the NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) situation, explaining that last year there was an accommodation cap set at R24,000; this year, it has been raised to R50,000. To assist students affected by this cap, the university has raised R54 million.

There were allegations that university executives had instructed security personnel to forcibly remove students who were sleeping in the SRC offices. However, the UCT spokesperson clarified,

“We want to make it categorically clear that no students have been removed or are being removed from any campus building.” “On Thursday, a group of individuals engaged in disruptive and unlawful protest action. These individuals were identified and traced to the Steve Biko Building (the SRC offices). The Campus Protection Services (CPS) went to the building to address these individuals but did not evict any of them.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay