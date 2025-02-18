Unemployment rate drops to 31.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) quarterly labour force survey for the fourth quarter of 2024 indicates a slight decrease in the unemployment rate, which has dropped to 31.9 percent from 32.1 percent in the previous quarter. Employment rose by 132,000, bringing the total number of employed persons to 17.1 million. However, the number of discouraged job seekers increased by 111,000, and youth unemployment remains notably high at 44.6 percent. Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke stated that the finance sector experienced the most significant growth, adding 232,000 jobs.

“The unemployment rate among black Africans remains higher than the national average, standing at 35.8 percent compared to the overall rate of 31.9 percent. This is followed by the coloured population group at 22.3 percent, the Indian/Asian population group at 14 percent, and the white population group at 6.7 percent.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay