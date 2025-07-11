UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Occupied Palestine, Francesca Albanese, faces sanctions by the Trump administration

“The United States’ imposition of sanctions on United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Occupied Palestine, Francesca Albanese, constitutes a blatant demonstration of the U.S. administration’s shameless bias toward Zionist war crimes and its contempt for UN institutions and their representatives—particularly those documenting the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the occupation in Gaza.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, responding to sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Albanese shared her thoughts in a post on social media platform X, stating:

“The powerful punishing those who speak for the powerless is not a sign of strength but of guilt.”

Hamas emphasized that punitive measures against individuals and organizations fulfilling their “professional and moral duties regarding the genocide in Gaza” undermine the foundations of international humanitarian law.

“The U.S. administration must reconsider these policies, which position it as an active accomplice in the killing of children and women and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza. It must withdraw its criminal cover for the ongoing massacre that has persisted for over 21 months,” Hamas added.

Photo: QudsNen/X