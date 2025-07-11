More VOCFM News

UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Occupied Palestine, Francesca Albanese, faces sanctions by the Trump administration

“The United States’ imposition of sanctions on United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Occupied Palestine, Francesca Albanese, constitutes a blatant demonstration of the U.S. administration’s shameless bias toward Zionist war crimes and its contempt for UN institutions and their representatives—particularly those documenting the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the occupation in Gaza.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, responding to sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

Albanese shared her thoughts in a post on social media platform X, stating:
“The powerful punishing those who speak for the powerless is not a sign of strength but of guilt.”

Hamas emphasized that punitive measures against individuals and organizations fulfilling their “professional and moral duties regarding the genocide in Gaza” undermine the foundations of international humanitarian law.

“The U.S. administration must reconsider these policies, which position it as an active accomplice in the killing of children and women and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza. It must withdraw its criminal cover for the ongoing massacre that has persisted for over 21 months,” Hamas added.

Stay tuned to VOC’s PM Drive show today as we unpack the latest developments on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app