Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party treasurer-general, Dr Thanti Mthanti has resigned from the party.

Party leader Jacob Zuma has confirmed receiving Mthanti’s resignation letter. Zuma says he appreciates Mthanti’s contribution to the party.

Mthanti has given personal and professional commitments as the reason for his resignation.

The party’s officials are currently in the process of identifying a suitable successor.

Source: SABC News