By Kouthar Sambo

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party’s Floyd Shivambu has climbed up the party ladder after being appointed as secretary-general on Sunday. This comes after a statement was released stating he was honoured to have been given the role.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze, said the part is known for its lack of stability.

“The MK has serious problems when it comes to the position in Seceraraty general, and Shivambu is the first one appointed in less than a year. The MK struggled to stabilize this position, and various personalities within the party don’t make it any easier.”

“Shivambu is by far the most parliamentary and politically experienced while Jacob Zuma is there, he is not in line for such a position, and there is no other person in the party with that type of organisational experience,” explained Kotze.

*Take listen further

Photo: sourced