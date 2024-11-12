More VOCFM News

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party’s Floyd Shivambu has climbed up the party ladder after being appointed as secretary-general

By Kouthar Sambo

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party’s Floyd Shivambu has climbed up the party ladder after being appointed as secretary-general on Sunday. This comes after a statement was released stating he was honoured to have been given the role.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a political analyst Professor Dirk Kotze, said the part is known for its lack of stability.

“The MK has serious problems when it comes to the position in Seceraraty general, and Shivambu is the first one appointed in less than a year. The MK struggled to stabilize this position, and various personalities within the party don’t make it any easier.”

“Shivambu is by far the most parliamentary and politically experienced while Jacob Zuma is there, he is not in line for such a position, and there is no other person in the party with that type of organisational experience,” explained Kotze.

*Take listen further

Photo: sourced

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app