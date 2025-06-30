More VOCFM News

U-Turn Homeless Ministries increase services to the homeless during Winter period

The City of Cape Town has experienced storm conditions over the past week, with South African Weather Services (SAWS) issuing weather warnings last week warning denizens of damaging winds and disruptive rainfall.

In response to this, non-profit organisations have increased their services to the impoverished impacted by the stormy conditions, with local NGO U-turn Homeless Ministries activating emergency support services to assist the homeless by providing access to shelter, warmth, and basic needs.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat Show, Stephen Underwood, communications officer for U-Turn Homeless Ministries, stated that they had triggered their emergency services last week during the pelting conditions, noting that many of the individuals they assist suffer more in winter than in other seasons.

“We launched emergency shelter from early Wednesday morning; that was when the rain was really pelting down. For folks living on the streets, they’re not welcome anywhere; they’re always being chased by business owners, security, or police, so they spend a lot of time outdoors, and when it’s raining like that, they don’t have anywhere to get dry or warm,” stated Underwood.

Underwood adds that the organisation has increased their beds during this period to accommodate more people but, due to financial constraints, it is not a permanent solution for the city’s homeless.

“It’s not something we can do permanently because we have to work with a partner that needs their space back, but it certainly, while the weather is terrible, is something we always want to do and make available to our clients because it’s really hard to turn them away when it’s really raining and storming, as it has for the last few days,” added Underwood.

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

