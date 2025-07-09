More VOCFM News

U.S. President Donald Trump says that negotiations between Israel and Hamas are “going along very well,” but analysts and activists remain skeptical

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations to end the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza are “going along very well.” This remark came as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C.

During an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show, Anwar Jhetam from the Media Review Network commented that Trump often makes preemptive statements to keep the U.S. relevant in international discussions.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latest details on this matter. 

Additionally, Qatar has announced that discussions for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas are ongoing but will require more time to reach an agreement. This development follows President Trump’s optimistic remarks about a potential breakthrough.

A fresh round of indirect talks began on Sunday, July 6, after 21 months of conflict in Gaza. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, confirmed that discussions have entered a third day. While he could not provide a specific timeline, he indicated that the negotiations would take time.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app