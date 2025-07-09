U.S. President Donald Trump says that negotiations between Israel and Hamas are “going along very well,” but analysts and activists remain skeptical

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations to end the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza are “going along very well.” This remark came as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, D.C.

During an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show, Anwar Jhetam from the Media Review Network commented that Trump often makes preemptive statements to keep the U.S. relevant in international discussions.

Additionally, Qatar has announced that discussions for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas are ongoing but will require more time to reach an agreement. This development follows President Trump’s optimistic remarks about a potential breakthrough.

A fresh round of indirect talks began on Sunday, July 6, after 21 months of conflict in Gaza. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, confirmed that discussions have entered a third day. While he could not provide a specific timeline, he indicated that the negotiations would take time.

