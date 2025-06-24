U.S. President Donald Trump proposes for a ceasefire with Iran

In retaliation of U.S. attacks on Iran, the National Security Council of Iran confirmed that it had launched an attack on a major U.S. military base in Al-Udeid, Qatar, on Monday evening. The council stressed that the strike does not pose a threat to Qatar. According to Qatar’s Ministry of Defense, its air defences intercepted missiles directed at the Al-Udeid air base.

Meanwhile, Israel has agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that there is no agreement on a ceasefire with Israel, but Tehran is willing to halt attacks if Israel ceases its ongoing aggression against Iran.

However, recent reports suggest that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to punish Israel following the U.S. joining Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Professor Junaid S. Ahmad—who teaches Law, Religion, and Global Politics, and serves as the Director of the Center for the Study of Islam and Decolonization (CSID) in Islamabad, Pakistan—explained the geopolitical context.

*Listen further here.

Pakistan Condemns U.S. Attacks on Iran

Pakistan has also publicly condemned the U.S. strikes on Iran that occurred on Monday. This condemnation came shortly after reports last week that U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir for an unprecedented White House lunch, signalling a potential reset in U.S.-Pakistan relations.

“The Pakistan military just knows this is appropriate to say in a time of heightened tension between Israel, the U.S., and Iran to pacify domestic sentiment just like the Arab rulers,” remarked Ahmed.

*Listen further here.

Photo: QudsNen/X