U.S. President Donald Trump announces new weapons for Ukraine

Early reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump announced new weapons for Ukraine on Monday, July 14, 2025.

He also threatened sanctions on anyone purchasing Russian exports unless Russia agrees to a peace deal.

In an interview with VOC News, international relations expert and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams stated that Trump believes Russian President Vladimir Putin tends to “whisper sweet nothings” when they are alone, only to turn around and bomb Ukraine.

Photo: QudsNen/X