WCED Assures Foundation Phase Learning Will Continue Amid Catalogue Suspension

By: Oyisa George

The Western Cape Education Department says teaching and learning in Foundation Phase classrooms will not be disrupted despite the continued suspension of the 2026 Foundation Phase National Catalogue.

This follows Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s decision to maintain the suspension while the legal implications surrounding the procurement process are being considered. Provinces have been advised that the existing catalogue of previously approved Foundation Phase materials will remain available for procurement for the 2027 school year.

Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt says the province has measures in place to ensure schools have access to appropriate reading materials.

“The WCED has plans in place to ensure that teaching and learning continue uninterrupted,” Londt said.

He says the department had already expanded the pre-2026 catalogue to include decodable graded readers, allowing schools to access reading materials at scale through its Back on Track programme.

The WCED has also developed and co-created additional reading resources that are already being used in schools and will remain available in 2027.

“These include department-developed and open-source reading materials that align with the Department’s approved reading approach,” Londt said.

He added that all reading materials currently used by the department have been reviewed and screened to ensure they meet curriculum and procurement requirements.

Londt says these arrangements will help ensure that Foundation Phase learners continue receiving the resources they need to strengthen literacy and prepare classrooms for the 2027 academic year.

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