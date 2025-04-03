U.S. is warned to prepare for retaliation to its tariff hikes

By Kouthar Sambo

“U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing to restore America’s global economic dominance by ensuring manufacturing returns to the country. His approach involves penalizing the import of goods produced outside the U.S. that are bought by American consumers.”

This is according to international relations expert and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams, who shared his insights during VOC’s PM Drive show. Williams pointed out that many American companies have established operations abroad, particularly in countries like China and Mexico.

“The strategy is to raise tariffs—but that doesn’t necessarily mean companies will relocate back to the U.S., and Trump knows this,” he explained. “Initially, prices won’t rise immediately because companies have back stock. However, over time, inflation will increase, prices will go up, and ultimately, American consumers will bear the cost.”

*Listen further as he devles into the latest details on this matter.

Photo: Pixabay