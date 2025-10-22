More VOCFM News

Two suspects were arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm and drugs

With reports of crime unsettling communities across the Cape Flats, Metro Police officers arrested two suspects in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday morning for possession of a firearm and drugs.

“Officers were on patrol in Old Woodlands when they noticed a group of men behaving suspiciously as they split up and ran away, but officers managed to apprehend two of them,” confirmed Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Ruth Solomons.

“One was found with a firearm and ammunition – the serial number had been filed off. The second suspect was found with 13 packets of cocaine and 33 packets of tik in his possession,” she added.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

